Raymond James & Associates Has $15.73 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

