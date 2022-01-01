Raymond James & Associates Has $13.55 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of CONMED worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $141.76 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.49.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

