Raymond James & Associates Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Avnet worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $89,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

