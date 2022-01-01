Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

