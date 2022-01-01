Rally (RLY) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $781.48 million and $7.19 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.19 or 0.07815834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.97 or 1.00172963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,293,652,153 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

