Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 278,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quotient by 2,574.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 255,879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quotient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.