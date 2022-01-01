Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Trading Down 2.4%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.93. 2,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $823.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,168 shares of company stock valued at $316,761. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 50.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

