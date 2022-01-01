Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 800.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Qorvo stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

