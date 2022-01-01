Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

