Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,201,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,408,405 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Ford Motor worth $342,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

