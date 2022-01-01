Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,655 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco worth $64,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

IVZ opened at $23.02 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.