Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713,501 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $616,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.98 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

