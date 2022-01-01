Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 8,649 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Webster Financial worth $123,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

