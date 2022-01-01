Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 848,614 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $185,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after acquiring an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,620,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116,375 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $26.36 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

