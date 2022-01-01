Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.67 ($23.29).

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($21.10) to GBX 1,733 ($23.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.52) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.26) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.05) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.71) to GBX 1,523 ($20.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,274.50 ($17.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,371.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,415.95. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £35.00 billion and a PE ratio of -18.23.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

