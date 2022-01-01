Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. Proto Labs has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Proto Labs by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Proto Labs by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

