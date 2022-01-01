Prosper Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Prosper has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

