ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

DUG opened at $9.19 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $446,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $416,000.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

