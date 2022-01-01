ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 594,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,796,708 shares.The stock last traded at $17.02 and had previously closed at $17.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,860 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 526,416 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 369,852 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

