Project WITH (WIKEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project WITH has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and $1.39 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Project WITH Coin Profile

WIKEN is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Buying and Selling Project WITH

