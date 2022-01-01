Project Pai Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $76,085.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,789,396,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,305,239 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

