Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 10.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,770.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

