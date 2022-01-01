Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

