Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.85

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.85 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.20), with a volume of 46174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.19).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.42. The firm has a market cap of £9.99 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of €0.34 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other Princess Private Equity news, insider Richard John Battey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($37,101.76).

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

