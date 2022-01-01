Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.10

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 378360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

