PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 66,209 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,209 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Dover worth $122,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $166.06. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

