PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,091 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $218,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

