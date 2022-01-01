PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 4.60% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $173,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.93 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

