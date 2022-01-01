PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $461.14 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $461,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 105.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,923.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,797.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.