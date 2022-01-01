PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $275.65 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $275,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.00 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

