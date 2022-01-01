PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,209,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $191,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $130.28 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.