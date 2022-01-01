PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,542 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 24.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Danaher by 35.9% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.01 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.43 and a 200-day moving average of $305.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

