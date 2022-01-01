Playkey (PKT) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $372,852.29 and approximately $135,643.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

