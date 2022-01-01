Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPR stock opened at $178.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

