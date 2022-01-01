Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $146,440.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 119,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pinterest by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pinterest by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 109,178 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,407,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

