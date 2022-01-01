Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 18th

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years. Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 278.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

