PhoenixDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $78,635.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.62 million and $78,635.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007017 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

