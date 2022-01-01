Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 715,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 176,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

