Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

PHAR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

