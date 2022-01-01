Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 138,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 297.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $9,254,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.