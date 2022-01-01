Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 158 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.99. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.