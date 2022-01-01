Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,123 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $231.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

