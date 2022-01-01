Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

