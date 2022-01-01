Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 2.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC opened at $207.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $143.10 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

