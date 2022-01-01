Pendal Group Ltd Sells 12,245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $359.32 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.02 and a 200 day moving average of $356.04. The company has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.