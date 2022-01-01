Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 651,375 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,952,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.38% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NOMD opened at $25.39 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

