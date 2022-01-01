Pendal Group Ltd Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 435,943 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

