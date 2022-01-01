Pendal Group Ltd Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1,125.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after buying an additional 1,257,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,731,000 after buying an additional 1,101,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

