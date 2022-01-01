Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,769 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,831,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

MRK opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

