Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

PPL stock opened at C$38.37 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a market cap of C$21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.83.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -675.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

